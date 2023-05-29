Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $15.75

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. HSBC cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of REPYY stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31.
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
