Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $15.75

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. HSBC cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

