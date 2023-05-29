Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $46.88

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,673,718.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,255,921 shares of company stock valued at $402,012,342. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,459,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

