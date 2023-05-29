Analyzing Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Freightos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $397.73 million 0.22 -$47.72 million N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 1.34 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Freightos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. Given Freightos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Summary

Freightos beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is engaged in the provision of logistics services. It operates a network of leased service centers and third-party pickup and delivery agents across the United States. The company was founded in February 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

