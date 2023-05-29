Analyzing NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and Rent the Runway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 931.04 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.47 -$138.70 million ($2.16) -0.96

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rent the Runway.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -46.79% -649.61% -35.01%

Volatility and Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NovelStem International and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent the Runway 0 4 7 0 2.64

Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $5.94, indicating a potential upside of 185.79%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NovelStem International beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

