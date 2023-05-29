ANGLE (LON:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on the stock.

ANGLE Stock Performance

Shares of LON AGL opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 1-year low of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of £47.56 million, a PE ratio of -202.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.64.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

