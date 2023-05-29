ANGLE (LON:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on the stock.
ANGLE Stock Performance
Shares of LON AGL opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 1-year low of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of £47.56 million, a PE ratio of -202.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.64.
About ANGLE
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.