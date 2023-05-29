ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,076,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 14,916,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $12.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

Featured Stories

