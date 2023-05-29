ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.