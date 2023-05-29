Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARISGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ARIS opened at $9.63 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $554.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.