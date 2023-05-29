Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

