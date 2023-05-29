AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($157.96) to £119 ($148.01) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.44) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £130 ($161.69) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.32 ($148.41).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £117.84 ($146.57) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is £113.21. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,399 ($116.90) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($154.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The stock has a market cap of £182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,889.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($145.53) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($291,069.65). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

