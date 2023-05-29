Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

