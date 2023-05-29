Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $237.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.