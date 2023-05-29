Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
Shares of Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Monday. Autoneum has a 52 week low of $165.87 and a 52 week high of $165.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoneum (ATNNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.