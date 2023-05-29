Avation’s (AVAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 250 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

Avation Stock Up 0.4 %

AVAP stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.57) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.31 million, a PE ratio of 466.67, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.24. Avation has a twelve month low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.49 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avation

In other news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.60), for a total value of £178,020 ($221,417.91). 20.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

