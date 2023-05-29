Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.5 %

BBVA opened at $6.99 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 486,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

