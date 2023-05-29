Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 4,296 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,141 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $62.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.