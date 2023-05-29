Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,509,000 after buying an additional 170,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,941,000 after buying an additional 78,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

KLA Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $461.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $465.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.02 and its 200 day moving average is $389.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

