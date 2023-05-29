Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 166.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,172 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,933,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $190,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,854 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,666,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

