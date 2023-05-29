Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,658 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HSY opened at $257.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.88 and a 200 day moving average of $242.64. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

