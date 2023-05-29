Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $29.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.