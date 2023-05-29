Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $306.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $317.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

