Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,573,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,192,000 after buying an additional 2,873,066 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 112,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 29,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

