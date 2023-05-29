Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $11.05 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 224,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $136.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

