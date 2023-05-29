Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $11.39 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $537.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.56.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,387 shares of company stock worth $6,985,136. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

