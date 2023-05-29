Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 120.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

NEM stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.