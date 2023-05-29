Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,870,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

ZM opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock worth $7,561,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

