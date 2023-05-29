Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.