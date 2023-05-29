Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $15.74 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,227 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $126.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at $224,855,148.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,689,319 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

