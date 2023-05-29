Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.87 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

