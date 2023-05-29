Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Aflac by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,737,000 after purchasing an additional 661,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.