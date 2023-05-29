Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

