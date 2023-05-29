Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $67.77 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.