Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $357.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

