Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,621,707 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356,280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,774,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,167 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 3,118,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,662,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,206 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

