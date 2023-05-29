Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 25,079 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

