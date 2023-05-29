Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 25,996 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

VLO opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

