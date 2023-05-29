Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 39,907 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,363,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

TMUS opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

