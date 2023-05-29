Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 7,431 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $157.21 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

