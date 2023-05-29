Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 859,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

COF opened at $102.85 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.