Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,786 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $154.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

