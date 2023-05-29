Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 14,551 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in American International Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 197,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78,345 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 176,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 189,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.07 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

