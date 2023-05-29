Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 17,127 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
