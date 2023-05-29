Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,620 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

