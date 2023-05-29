Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,947,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Unilever worth $500,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

See Also

