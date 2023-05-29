Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $418,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corteva Price Performance
Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Corteva Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.
Corteva Company Profile
Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
