Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.83% of WEC Energy Group worth $542,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.90 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

