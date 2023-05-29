Bank of America Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.70.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RY stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.