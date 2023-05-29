Barclays Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

TSE CM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$53.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

