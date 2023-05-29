Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 712.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.34. The company has a market cap of £558.03 million, a PE ratio of 94,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125.54 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.62).

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($32,835.82). In other news, insider Vineet Bhalla purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($8,768.66). Also, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($32,835.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,614. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C&C Group

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Further Reading

