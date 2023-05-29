Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.47) to GBX 552 ($6.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.04) to GBX 499 ($6.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.47) to GBX 552 ($6.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 473.80 ($5.89) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 515.68 ($6.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 448.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.96, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

